Activision Blizzard reveals more than 20 people have "exited" the company following investigations

Activision Blizzard has published an open letter that reveals that "more than 20 people" have exited the company, while more than another 20 have faced disciplinary actions.

The letter, which appeared on Activision's website, was published to highlight the company's plans to become more accountable in the wake of the Department of Employment and Fair Housing's Activision Blizzard lawsuit.



Attributed to Fran Townsend, Activision Blizzard's Executive Vice President for Corporate Affairs, the letter focuses on the company's efforts to become accountable moving forward. Townsend writes: "However, in listening to feedback over the past several months it is clear to me that we need to do more, and with a renewed urgency."



The letter then outlines what is currently happening with ongoing investigations within the company, which is where Townsend reveals that more than 20 people have left the company.

Underneath that, Townsend then goes into greater detail about how Activision Blizzard is taking its employees' recommendations on board, including a change to the company's Ethics & Compliance leadership team, adding more roles to the Investigation Team resources, and improving training across the company.

Townsend ends the letter by writing: "We are committed to making meaningful and positive change, and this is just the start. We will be sharing additional updates in the coming weeks and months."

While employees at the company wait to see what those updates entail, the fallout from the Activision lawsuit continues. The company recently settled a lawsuit with the EEOC, which will see the game publisher and developer pay $18 million to eligible claimants, although as part of the deal, Activision Blizzard continued to deny all allegations made against it.