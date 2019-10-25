Call of Duty: Modern Warfare servers are back online, says Infinity Ward

Update: Infinity Ward has announced that servers are back online and that "everyone should be able to begin launching Modern Warfare." The developer also thanked fans for their patience and apologized for the delay in bringing servers back to form.

Original story:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is finally out, but not everyone can connect. Infinity War has acknowledged both issues with the servers and limited reports of crashes on Xbox One X consoles. Understandably, the developer mentions the "huge volume" of players looking to connect to Modern Warfare and says they're actively working on solutions for both known issues.

We are continuing to investigate the issue related to the huge volume of new players connecting to Modern Warfare. Players that are in game should be able to continue playing without interruption. We will continue to provide updates as quickly as we can.October 25, 2019

We are seeing a small number of Xbox One X players experience crashes with Modern Warfare. We are already working on a fix. Thanks for your patience and feedback. We will keep you posted.October 25, 2019

Modern Warfare is one of the most highly-anticipated releases in the Call of Duty franchise's history and of 2019, so it's not entirely surprising to hear the servers are struggling to keep up with demand opening night. That said, it's also understandable to feel let-down after such an agonizing wait. Hang tight though, as it's likely things will ease up in the coming hours, and we'll be sure to keep you updated as we learn more.

Luckily, the server issues don't affect offline play, and you can still enjoy Modern Warfare's rebooted campaign while you wait for servers to regain stability. All you need to do to jump into the campaign is select 'Go Offline' and then open the campaign from the main menu. Judging by the recently released story trailer, the main campaign won't let down long-time Call of Duty fans.

Our own Josh West reviewed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and came away stunned by the audio and visual fidelity, which he described as an "assault on the senses." The roughly eight-hour campaign West described as "effective demonstration of what Call of Duty is capable of when it truly grounds its action and invests in the power of the solitary soldier."

