Call of Duty Modern Warfare season 4 delayed: "now is not the time"

Infinity Ward and Activision are delaying Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone content in the wake of nationwide protests against police violence. In addition to Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4, Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 has been delayed indefinitely.

The delay was announced on the official Call of Duty Twitter account in a post that reads:

"While we all look forward to playing the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Call of Duty: Mobile, now is not the time. We are moving the launches of Modern Warfare Season 4 and Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 to later dates. Right now it's time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard. We stand alongside you."

The delay comes amidst nationwide protests against police violence following the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. Sony made a similar decision earlier on Monday when they delayed Thursday's PS5 reveal event to "allow more important voices to be heard." Likewise, EA has delayed Madden 21 indefinitely in solidarity with protests against "systemic bias that is plaguing the nation and our world."

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 4 was set to go live Wednesday June 3 with new weapons, maps, and Captain Price as a new operator. Call of Duty: Mobile season 7 would've followed on Friday, June 5 with a "radioactive agent" theme.

Gaming companies including Sony, Microsoft, and Activision are publically expressing support for the black community and the Black Lives Matter movement.