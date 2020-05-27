Call of Duty: Warzone season 4 teaser gives us Captain Price and a start date

A new teaser for Call of Duty: Warzone season 4 confirms Captain Price is joining the game as an operator and cements the next season's start date: June 3.

"Price, something's wrong in Verdansk..."Modern Warfare Season 4 hits PS4 on 3rd June. pic.twitter.com/IS4G2lKTN6May 27, 2020

The trailer is mostly a summary of what happened in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but ends with a teaser for season 4 and Price's triumphant entrance into the battle royale. Yes, I'm considering buying my first battle pass for season 4, just to be able to drop in with such excellent muttonchops.

As we previously reported , a series of teases through the official Call of Duty app and marketing emails have been hinting towards Price's in-game debut. First, a notification was sent out to Call of Duty app users on May 20 about a scheduled call between some well-known COD bad actors. Then, on May 21, a video attached to a marketing email depicted that call between Khaled Al-Asad and Vladimir Makarov, and appeared to show a picture of Captain Price. The two discussed opposing forces "enlisting the help of a senior operator" that Al-Asad considers an "old friend." I mean, it was pretty obvious, wasn't it?

We'll likely get a longer trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone season 4, but whether or not it will begin to address the myriad teases and rumors that have been swirling around is up in the air. As we've previously covered , the Warzone map may reveal the next Call of Duty game, and the newly-opened Warzone bunkers could be at the center of that reveal. We know that Infinity Ward narrative director Taylor Kurosaki has spoken about the macro story of Warzone, and a big reveal via the map wouldn't be a complete surprise.

And considering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare leaves off with the promise of more Price adventures, I wouldn't be surprised if his debut ties into a new game reveal. After all, it's confirmed that Warzone will remain the constant for every new game in the franchise .

That's a lot to think about, but for now, let's just enjoy the promise of a little more Price in our lives.