Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update adds hybrid weapon blueprints

A massive new update is coming to Call of Duty, and it adds Gunsmith Customs to Modern Warfare's weapon customization options.

For the uninitiated, Modern Warfare's Gunsmith system lets you use blueprints to customize your weapons with an extensive range of attachments and styles. The new addition to Gunsmith allows you to make hybrid weapons from two different blueprints. Infinity Ward hasn't revealed a ton of details about the new features, but we know it's limited to mixing blueprints of the same weapon type to make new weapons with "unique looks, styles, and capabilities." The blog post announcing Gunsmith Customs says we'll know more next week, and we'll be sure to keep you updated as we learn more.

The update coming this week also adds the MK9 Bruen LMG, a "high accuracy and reliable damage" gun, which you can get by completing a challenge in the Weapons menu or buying the Encryption bundle from the store. For the former, just check the LMG tab for LMG Foxtrot and complete the associated challenge to earn the MK9 Bruen LMG.

On top of all that, another double XP weekend is on the way. Between May 1 and May 4 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 8pm BST, you'll earn double XP, double weapon XP, and double battle pass tier progression in all Modern Warfare playlists, including Warzone.

Installing the Modern Warfare update is a two-stage process. First you'll download part 1 of the update as usual, and then you'll be prompted to download the Data Pack DLC when you try to open Multiplayer, Special Ops, or Campaign modes.

