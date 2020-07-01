Call of Duty: Modern Warfare grenade dribbling trick is either a weird glitch or hilarious new feature

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone players have discovered "grenade dribbling" as part of the first-person shooter's Season 4 Reloaded update, which allows users to catch their own grenades by rebounding them off surfaces.

The move only works if you have E.O.D. equipped, which is a tier one perk that reduces explosive damage. It now also apparently lets you retrieve your own live grenades without fear of blowing yourself up in the process. Reddit user Spiffip demonstrates the technique below.

Some players have even managed to secure some pretty tasty kills using this showboaty move, with SuorinGod performing a "EOD alley oop" by throwing their retrieved grenade back into the battlefield, and scoring a kill.

To be honest, the viability of "grenade dribbling" is pretty limited, and mainly another way for players to show off another obscure kill method rather than rely on it as a genuine technique for multiplayer or Warzone.

Still, it shows that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare still has plenty of surprises under its belt, even while those Call of Duty Warzone bunker locations continue to harbour many undiscovered secrets as we wait for Call of Duty 2020....