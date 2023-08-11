Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's last-gen release remains uncertain

By Hirun Cryer
published

Conflicting listings are circulating without an official word

There's a lot of uncertainty about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's launch platforms going around.

The speculation all begun yesterday on August 10, when the Twitter account seen just below noted that Modern Warfare 3 might not be coming to PS4 and Xbox One systems. The basis of this speculation is the Xbox website listing for Modern Warfare 3, which only mentions a launch on Xbox Series X/S systems, and entirely omits any mention of the last-gen machine.

However, there's more than meets the eye with this speculation. Over on PlayStation's official YouTube channel, the video seen below, in which the villainous Makarov is planning his revenge, specifically mentions a launch on both PS5 and PS4 systems in the title for the trailer. 

Unfortunately, ratings boards aren't much help here. The ESRB, for example, the ratings board for North America, doesn't currently have Modern Warfare 3 rated for launch later this year, and considering there's still around three months to go until the new Call of Duty game releases on November 10, that's not hugely surprising.

This could very well be a case of the platform holders not having received up-to-date information from publisher Activision or developer Sledgehammer Games about launch platforms. We've reached out to Activision for clarification, and will update this article with any new comments from the publisher. 

We'll hear more about Modern Warfare 3 next week on August 17 in Warzone 2, when the in-game event premiering a new look at the sequel unfolds. 

Modern Warfare 3 is carrying forward most of Modern Warfare 2, making it look admittedly more like the DLC it's often been rumored as. 

