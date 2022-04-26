Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reportedly begins external playtesting next week

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is allegedly beginning external playtesting next week.

That's according to storied Call of Duty leaker @RalphsValve on Twitter, which was then seemingly backed up by similarly reputable leaker Tom Henderson, via the tweet just below. It seems like the unannounced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sequel is gearing up to move to the next stage in its development journey at Infinity Ward.

This is just the latest development for a game that's struggled to stay in the shadows prior to its official reveal. Earlier this year in February, publisher Activision Blizzard quietly confirmed that a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare reboot was in active development at Infinity Ward, the studio that handled the 2019 reboot and the Modern Warfare series prior.

Just earlier this week in a financial quarter earnings call, Activision Blizzard again dropped another comment about the unannounced sequel. This time, the publisher said it'd be the "most advanced experience in franchise history," and that's quite an extensive history for the unannounced Modern Warfare 2 to be competing with.

Finally, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been confirmed to be launching later this year in 2022 by the publisher. Considering that we're now rapidly approaching the halfway point in the year, perhaps it's no surprise that developer Infinity Ward is moving forward with external playtesting so soon. Here's hoping a reveal for the sequel isn't too far away.

This is all alongside Call of Duty: Warzone 2, which Activision Blizzard has also confirmed is in active development.