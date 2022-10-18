Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Raids begin in December

Infinity Ward and Activision Blizzard have revealed the launch details for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's Spec Ops and the mysterious Raid mode.

Spec Ops will be available at the Modern Warfare 2 launch on October 28, with three missions available. Bad Situation is a stealth-focused mission about recovering intel, Vehicle Escape has you manning a car to destroy SAM turrets, and Observatory Defense is effectively a survival mode where you can spend money between waves to get more gear.

These Spec Ops missions were apparently designed to be highly repayable. As part of that, you'll be able to earn stars through missions and "mission-related challenges" to level up a series of kits - similar to sets of perks, field upgrades, and killstreaks in multiplayer - for better gear. You can get more details on how it works on the official site (opens in new tab).

Raids will be a part of Spec Ops mode, and the first of these will launch on December 14. If you're wondering exactly what Raids will look like, well, so are we. The devs said earlier this year that the mode "tests teamwork and strategic puzzle-solving in between bouts of intense combat," and that's about all we know.

For now, the devs "highly recommend completing all three Special Ops missions with three stars and have at least one kit leveled up to Rank 5" before Raids launch on December 14.

Modern Warfare 2 campaign preloads get underway on October 19, ahead of pre-order early access on October 20. Modern Warfare 2 launches in full - with multiplayer and Spec Ops - on October 28.

