Modern Warfare 2 gets a Raid mode that will test your "teamwork and puzzle-solving" skills

In a first for the series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting raids which will apparently test both your combat and puzzle-solving skills.

The new mode was briefly mentioned during today's Call of Duty Next broadcast, and the devs provided just a bit more info in a tweet (opens in new tab). "The all-new mode Raid, available after launch, tests teamwork and strategic puzzle-solving in between bouts of intense combat."

The developers have provided no further details on how the mode will work or exactly when it will launch, though a post from the PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab) says it will be available "later this year."

Spec Ops missions will, however, be available at launch. Again, few details were made available during today's broadcast, but these two-player missions will continue the story of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign with a "branching cooperative experience allowing you to explore large-scale hot zones with your fellow teammate."

Perhaps the biggest news from today's stream was confirmation that the Warzone 2 release date is set for November 16, 2022. The battle royale iteration of Call of Duty will also add new AI factions to contend with, just as Fortnite has had for some time. We got confirmation of and a full look at the new Warzone 2 map Al Mazrah, too. All of that plus the long-rumored DMZ mode which was finally confirmed.

The first round of Modern Warfare 2 beta dates begin this week, and you can follow that link for a breakdown of exactly when you'll be able to jump in.

