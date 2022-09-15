Warzone 2 release date set for November

Warzone 2 is coming November 16, 2022.

The long-awaited release date dropped during today's Call of Duty Next showcase. Warzone 2 will arrive just over two weeks after Modern Warfare 2 's October 28 release date, giving the standalone game some room to breathe before the heavily interwoven battle royale mode arrives.

Warzone 2 will be free to play, but as usual we can expect some hefty bonuses for Modern Warfare 2 owners.

This afternoon delivered a smorgasbord of Call of Duty reveals and details. Warzone 2 map Al Mazrah , a long-rumored and recently leaked desert region, is arguably the headliner as it's the basis for many other features and enhancements. Al Mazrah features an updated Gulag, new Strongholds defended by new AI factions , and new match-ending circle mechanics that can split players into groups before corralling them back together.

An Escape from Tarkov-esque mode called DMZ , another heavily leaked addition, was also confirmed today. DMZ is an "all-new sandbox experience" that will launch alongside Warzone 2.0 proper. It's been pitched as "a rich sandbox where you can define your own win condition," but Infinity Ward's keeping some of the finer points close to its chest for now.

As we heard on-stream, "[in DMZ] you infiltrate Al Mazrah, you accomplish your goals, and then you extract when the time is right. It is played across the whole map and the AI is occupying large sections of the map, and they are lethal opponents that command your respect."