Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players reckon Dead Silence is anything but silent

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players are convinced Dead Silence is inadvertently revealing their position to enemies.

Over the past weekend, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta has been rolling on, opening up to players on all platforms. Now, a new emerging consensus within the game's community seems to be that Dead Silence is revealing player positions instead of hiding them, as you can roughly get the hang of from the all-timer Simpsons clip just below.

The cause of the frustration seems to be the activation of the Dead Silence Perk, instead of what the Perk actually does. Apparently, players think the 'ping' sound that the Dead Silence Perk lets off when it activates is enough to pinpoint their position, giving enemy soldiers the drop on them when they're actually trying to hide the sound of their footprints.

That's not to say footsteps aren't a problem in and of themselves in Modern Warfare 2, though. The game's community has decreed that footsteps can genuinely pinpoint a player's position throughout an entire building, letting others line up a kill shot on them as soon as they burst through a door or round a corner.

In fact, developer Infinity Ward actually made adjustments to footstep sounds last week in a new update. The developer decreased the distance at which you could hear footsteps, but made enemy footsteps more distinct from ally footsteps, which seems to be where the issue with footstep audio has sprung from.

We're still a while out from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's launch, which isn't arriving until later next month on October 28. Here's hoping it's enough time for Infinity Ward to win back over the game's community.

