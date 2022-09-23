Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta update makes it easier to spot enemies

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's beta has changed up visibility to make spotting enemy players easier than before following a series of community complaints.

Developer Infinity Ward has published a complete article (opens in new tab) detailing all the new changes to the ongoing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta. Chief among the changes were tweaks to player visibility, which Infinity Ward reckons "should make enemy targets easier to spot."

These changes address a massive issue players have had with the beta. Heading over to the Modern Warfare 2 subreddit (opens in new tab), you can find a fair few examples (opens in new tab) of players actively railing against player visibility (opens in new tab), before the patch today made adjustments. Here's hoping the changes are enough to win over concerned players.

Elsewhere in the new Modern Warfare 2 beta patch notes, there's the introduction of two new maps: Sariff Bay and Sa'id. These two maps are actually taken from Call of Duty: Warzone 2's sprawling map of Al Mazrah, which should give you an idea of what to expect from the new battle royale game later this year.

Next up, the huge Ground War mode returns, featuring two teams of 32 players battling it out using vehicles and weapons. Invasion, the huge sandbox mode with wide-open maps, is also now active, featuring two teams of 20 players and two teams of 20 AI fighters battling it out for victory.

Elsewhere, the distance over which enemy and ally footsteps can be heard has been decreased. Finally, weapons including the FTAC Recon, FFS Hurricane, Lachmann-556, M4, M16, Kastov-74u, and Lachmann Sub have all received a slate of changes, including reduced damage, and minor hipfire spread increases for the SMGs.

Check our our full Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta times guide for when you can get in on the action.