Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is officially 2022's best-selling game

It's official: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is 2022's best-selling game in the US.

That's according to games data specialist NPD (opens in new tab), which has summarized last year's biggest hits according to sales data.

According to the market research company, Modern Warfare 2 was followed by From Software's magnificent Elden Ring, whilst Madden NFL 23 takes the bronze.

God of War: Ragnarok and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker saga take fourth and fifth place respectively, whilst Pokemon: Scarlet/Violet, FIFA 23, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, and MLB: The Show 22 round out the top ten.

Interestingly, neither Pokemon games take account of digital sales, whilst the final count for MLB: The Show 22 does not include digital sales via Xbox or Switch, either, so those games could potentially rank higher.

"In a post-Warzone world, the mainline Call of Duty games have felt directionless," we said in GameRadar+'s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab) review, in which we awarded the shooter four stars out of five.

"It's as if they struggled to reckon with the standard set by Modern Warfare, and with a battle royale that thrived in the years, it was allowed to build upon those foundations. Modern Warfare 2 is both the natural evolution of where Infinity Ward left off in 2019, and a fantastic starting point for Warzone 2. Admittedly, the faster, more unflinching approach to firefights won't be for everybody, but it's a hell of a time if you can lock in with its rhythm.

"As it did with its reimagining of Modern Warfare, Infinity Ward has used the past as a point-of-reference rather than a blueprint, and the result is thrilling. The MW2 campaign is reliably unrevolutionary, and the multiplayer is bold enough to press against expectations – even if it isn't successful in everything that it tries. Call of Duty is slowly wading outside of its comfort zone, and it's all the better because of it."