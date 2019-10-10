Call of Duty Mobile Free-for-All mode arriving just in time for the weekend

Call of Duty Mobile has gotten off to a surprisingly fast start, and the mobile shooter's keeping the content coming with a new Free-for-All mode arriving this Friday, October 11. As a new in-game message confirms, the mode will only be available until Thursday, October 17, so enjoy it while it lasts.

Free-for-All will be the first new mode to come to Call of Duty Mobile since its release. Assuming it follows the rules of previous Call of Duty games - and indeed every shooter ever made ever - it'll be a classic everyone-for-themselves shootout, which ought to be a nice change of pace from the game's predominantly team-based modes (Battle Royale notwithstanding): Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, and Frontline. If you're tired of getting matched with bad teammates, here's your chance to stand on your own merits.

