Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War video shows how PS5 adaptive triggers work

A new video showcasing Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War shows how the DualSense actually works.

YouTuber Riyard Ramnath uploaded a video of himself playing Black Ops: Cold War and demonstrates the PS5 adaptive trigger technology with each in-game weapon.

The video displays several weapons in play and there are some pretty drastic differences when you compare them to one another. To start off, the XM4 assault rifle alpha has rapid-fire feedback when pressing down on the DualSense R2 trigger and it seems the adaptive triggers have resistance and makes it feel like you have more control over whichever weapon you use.

More noticeable is the Type 63 Tactical Rifle Alpha which, when pressing R2, has a sort of lock and push back effect that will snap back into position, and matches the firing of the single shot rifle. This weapon is also close in comparison to that of the Pelington 703 sniper rifle alpha, which also requires you to press the trigger straight down in order to fire a round, it also has the same bounce back effect to let you know when the gun is ready to be fired again.

The Hauer 77 Shotgun alpha requires you to fully press down on the trigger in order for a shell to be fired, with Ramnath demonstrating how the slightest bit of pressure on the R2 button will not let off a shot, compared to the PS4 DualShock.

It’s clear from the video that Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War has effective feedback and adaptive trigger technology to immerse you in Activision’s first-person shooter.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is currently available on the PS5 in the US and other regions and will be available to play in the UK on the PS5 when the console launches on November 19.

