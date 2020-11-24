Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War shows stunning ray tracing in PS5 and Xbox Series X comparison

Digital Foundry has put the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War under the microscope, analyzing ray tracing, 120Hz modes, and more.

You can check out the full video from Digital Foundry just below, in which the ray tracing feature for Black Ops Cold War is firstly put to the test. While reflections might immediately spring to mind, Black Ops Cold War instead uses ray tracing for shadows, and the PS5 and Xbox Series X shadow versions look really impressive.

The verdict for the 120Hz mode is equally impressive. Whether you're playing Black Ops Cold War on the PS5 or Xbox Series X, you're going to have a "really good time" with the enhanced refresh rates, according to Digital Foundry.

The Digital Foundry video also spends some time parsing the Xbox Series S version of Black Ops Cold War. While this version of the game doesn't have the 120Hz mode or ray tracing features of the more expensive consoles, it's certainly a step up from the game compared to the PS4 and Xbox One versions.

