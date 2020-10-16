Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta already has aimbotters

Players taking part in the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta say they've already come across a number of cheaters. Multiple gameplay clips posted on the game's subreddit today seem to show footage of players using aimbots and wallhacks during matches.

The highest-rated video at the time of writing shows a player's killcam as they (and multiple teammates) are picked off by an opponent who seemed unable to see them, as they were obscured behind both foliage and the rise of a hill. The clip then immediately flicks to another kill way off to the right, also hidden behind a bush.

Another clip, apparently recorded just an hour into this weekend's beta, shows a 'Best Play' highlight as the alleged cheater rounds a corner, immediately killing an unaware opponent. From there, they get two more quick kills, moving between targets extremely quickly before changing positions and picking up three more kills.

A third clip, another Best Play, shows a player rapidly flicking to the left and right of their screen to shoot opponents, ending with an incredibly fast flick to the left as an unseen enemy rounds a corner. Now, I'm no Call of Duty expert, but I've played enough Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to know when something looks suspicious, and all three of these clips raise some serious question marks.

As most of the posts suggest, the fact that this is happening in the early hours of a beta test doesn't bode well for the competitive integrity for the rest of the game, and many players seem to be hoping that developer Treyarch takes swift action ahead of the Black Ops Cold War release date next month.

If you're planning on heading into the beta, then I hope you manage to avoid those cheats - but you should probably take a look at the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War patch notes to help you get ready.