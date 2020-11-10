Next C2E2 and ECCC postponed until end of 2021

The first two major North American comic conventions of 2021, Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC) and Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2), have been postponed until the end of 2021.

Seattle's next ECCC is now set for December 2-5, 2021, moving off the previously scheduled March 4 - 7 date of the same year. It is planned to return to the Washington State Convention Center, where it's been held since 2008. The last ECCC was attended by an estimated 98,000 people.

C2E2 will return to Chicago's McCormick Place the following week on December 10 - 12, 2021. C2E2 2020, with an estimated 95,000 attendees, was the last major comic convention before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reedpop originally planned for C2E2 2021 to take place March 26 - 28.

(Image credit: ReedPOP)

In the wake of these schedule changes, Reedpop has announced a third Metaverse event - an online version of a convention, which it has organized twice already in 2020. The next Metaverse is planned for spring 2021.

"If we have learned anything from our experiences this year, it's how resilient our fans, creators, exhibitors, and sponsors are. We've come together to support and uplift one another, adapting to our new normal to create meaningful experiences that capture the community and excitement felt at any one of our shows," says Reedpop president Lance Fensterman. "Now, we’re ready to look forward to 2021 and gearing up to bring you the best slate of comic con events possible, both in the real and virtual world."

Currently, ECCC and C2E2 are the only physical conventions announced for 2021 by Reedpop. Its other annual conventions - including most notably New York Comic Con - have not announced 2021 dates.

