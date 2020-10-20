Brookheights is an open-world mod for The Sims 4 with cars, airports, and a story mode

Simmers have asked for The Sims 4 open world since its launch, and with the new Brookheights Open World mod, they'll get just that. Check out the trailer above, and read on for details.

While this isn't the first open world mod, Brookheights does take the mod to new heights (get it). There's a single active lot in the center of Brookheights, and a massive interactive area surrounding that. Enjoy no loading screens as you travel between places in your car (ah!), rent a lodge in the Greenmount Forest, go to a musical on Broadstreet, hit the gym and get your swole on, and go grocery shopping.

There's so much to do, I'm overwhelmed at the beautiful banality of it. You can even live in Brookheights if you pay your rent on time (you can't own a single lot) and can even work - if you apply for a work visa. It's just like living in another country, IRL. Oh yeah, and there's rabbit holes, which are a Sims 3 feature where Sims could enter a building and do activities but the camera can't go in there. Brookheights is a lovely little melding of Sims 3 and Sims 4 features.

But the main draw of Brookheights is the story at its center - Amos is trying to find out where he's really from, and you have to help finish his origin story by finding clues. You'll have to help Amos find Brookheights and start a new life there, all in the brand-new story mode that this mod includes.

Creator Arnie lost his job due to COVID-19 and spent his free time building Brookheights Open World, and the attention to detail is downright inspiring. This is an absolutely incredible The Sims 4 mod, and one that I'm very tempted to download right now. For all the information on Brookheights Open World, head here .