The Sims 4 Snowy Escape expansion pack is a Japanese-inspired winter wonderland

We've finally got a trailer for The Sims 4 Snowy Escape expansion pack, and it may surprise you. Check out the wintry trailer above, and read on below for more details on what may be the biggest Sims 4 expansion yet.

Welcome to the majestic world of Mt. Komorebi, a new destination for your belabored Sims looking for a break from the everyday monotony of Willow Creek. Find your inner peace by meditating or taking mindful walks around the gorgeous grounds of Mt. Komorebi, and unwind in the onsen bathhouse. Listen, we all need a vacation, and your Sims are no exception.

If your Sims are a bit more active, Snowy Escape has ways to keep them occupied, too. Say it with me: winter sports! It's time to endanger the well-being of your meticulously crafted Sims family by throwing them onto the slopes to ski, snowboard, and sled to their untimely deaths. There's even rock climbing, because nothing says "strong foothold" like icy peaks.

This gorgeous new world is heavily inspired by Japanese culture and architecture (both traditional and modern), with build options that quite frankly get me incredibly excited to spend hours in build mode. There are shoji doors, tatami mats, paper lanterns, and so many garden options I could weep tears of joy directly into my koi pond. The Sims 4 Snowy Escape also offers over 130 new Create-A-Sim items, including stylish winter activity wear as well modern and traditional Japanese-inspired fashion.

The Sims 4 Snowy Escape will also offer residential homes and rental lots for vacationers for the first time ever in The Sims 4.

But what's perhaps most interesting for long-time Simmers is that Snowy Escape is drastically adjusting Sims' personalities and relationships. Lifestyles will manifest in response to your Sims' actions and habits, which will change their behaviors more significantly than the Create-A-Sim traits you set at the start - yes, Lifestyles will reflect your Sim's lived experiences, which means your Sims' personalities will change as they age. That is, quite literally, on growth.

The Sims 4 Snowy Escape retails for $39.99 and will release on PC, Mac, Xbox One, and PS4 on November 13.

