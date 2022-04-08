Brilliant Red Dead Redemption 2 shot wins Virtual Photographer of the Year award

A Red Dead Redemption 2 player has been crowned Virtual Photographer of the Year at the London Games Festival.

The London Games Festival kicked off in the UK earlier this month on April 1, and concludes on Sunday, April 10. As part of the event, entries for the Virtual Photographer of the Year competition were displayed around Trafalgar Square, and the winner was the shot just below by Joe Meizies, of Rockstar's prequel/sequel Red Dead Redemption 2.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Miezies might have taken the crown, but their impressive shot was far from the only picture gunning for the title. You can see the rest of the finalists for the Virtual Photographer of the Year competition here in this Google Drive (opens in new tab) folder, which boasts shots from the likes of Ghostwire: Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, Batman: Arkham Knight, Ghost of Tsushima, and more.

In fact, the Red Dead Redemption 2 shot wasn't even the only entry from Miezies. The virtual photographer also entered a seriously impressive shot from Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which you can check out just below, which also happened to make it to the final pool for the prize. It seems this photographer is one to keep an eye on, but unfortunately, they don't appear to have any social media accounts.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

It sounds like the Virtual Photographer of the Year competition will be returning next year in 2023. London Games Festival director Michael French, via a press release, said he was already looking forward to next year's shots, seemingly confirming that the competition will be on again for the London Games Festival in April 2023.

