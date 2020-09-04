Brie Larson auditioned for Thor and Iron Man 2 before being cast as Captain Marvel

We all love a good success story. Brie Larson is one of those. After all, she’s an Oscar winner, an MCU megastar, and someone who’s had to overcome her fair share of rejections.

In a new video on her YouTube channel, Larson has revealed the many, many projects she was turned down for before getting the Captain Marvel job – including earlier chances to appear in the MCU.

Among those in 2008-2009 were Phase One’s Thor and Iron Man 2. It’s not known who she auditioned for, though prominent characters in each film included Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Olivia Munn’s character in the Iron Man sequel.

Larson also reeled off several other hard luck stories, ranging from Big Bang Theory, Transformers, and Get Him to The Greek. There’s even a failed audition for Avatar tucked in there, something she completely forgot she had done.

But it wasn’t all bad news and bye-byes. Larson detailed her wonderfully bizarre (successful) audition for Room, where she had to “pretend a fully-grown woman was a five-year-old.” Larson even got called back to appear in United States of Tara despite originally not getting the role.

While some actors are understandably not transparent when it comes to things that could’ve been, Larson is living proof that no matter how many times you get knocked back, it’s about how you get back up. The perfect fit for Captain Marvel, then.

