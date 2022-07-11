Breath of the Wild player aims to find a new way to beat a Guardian every day

This Breath of the Wild player is teaching a bunch of fun new ways to kill Guardians every day.

Breath of the Wild's Guardians are probably the most obnoxious enemies in the game. It's not that they're particularly hard - once you get the hang of the shield parry, they're a breeze to kill - it's just that they can't always be ignored, forcing you to stop what you're doing, equip a disposable shield, and dispatch them just so you can carry on with whatever you were doing. And heaven forbid you mess up the timing and get hit by their laser beam, which knocks you down and does a heck of a lot of damage for such a common enemy.

Anyway, the next time you're out in the wild and come across one of these suckers, perhaps try taking a page from Redditor DonkeyKindly7310, who's made it their mission to kill a Guardian in a different way "until it's over the top." The first day (opens in new tab), they employed the tried-and-true shield method described just above, which the player notes will work just fine even using a pot lid on Master Mode. The second day (opens in new tab) of their campaign showcased another popular method: shoot 'em in the eye until they die.

The third day is where things take a turn toward the unconventional, which of course is where things get really fun. In this clip, you can see the player use stasis to freeze a steel crate and then whack at it a bunch of times with a boulder breaker before shooting it with an arrow. When the stasis effect ends, the crate ploughs into an unsuspecting Guardian at such a velocity that its legs go all wonky and stretchy. A few seconds later you can see the Guardian hurling through the air toward infinity.

The third method (opens in new tab) shows another quick and efficient way to take down Guardians without having to potentially break a good shield. The most recent video, however, might be the most amusing. Here, the player toys around with Guardians like they're play things, and toward the end you almost feel bad for the octopods... almost.

Check it out:

Who knows how long this can go on? DonkeyKindly says they have 10 videos recorded, which means another five videos are already in the bag, ready to be released. Hopefully we'll see even more than that as they continue experimenting with those Guardians' poor, worthless lives... Is that too far?

In the meantime, watch this Breath of the Wild speedrunner beat every shrine without using runes.