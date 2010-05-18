Brad Pitt's Lost City found at last

Cannes 2010 - James Gray's adventure pic The Lost City Of Z is set to film this year, with Brad Pitt taking the lead.

Pitt has been signed on to star since 2008, and the project is finally due to go into production with Inferno Entertainment handling sales.



Described as being styled in the vein of Lawrence Of Arabia , Lost City is an adaptation of David Grann's bestseller of the same name, and follows early 20th century British soldier-cum-explorer Percy Fawcett's quest to find a lost Amazonian city.





Screen is reporting that thanks to buyer interest, the film could now be fast-tracked and begin shooting once Pitt completes baseball drama Moneyball .



Pitt is also expected to produce the film through his company, Plan B Entertainment.



Looking forward to hearing Pitt tackle a British accent?