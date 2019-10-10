Borderlands 3 VIP codes: How to get loads of VIP points for free

Borderlands 3 VIP codes may seem similar to Borderlands 3 Shift codes, but while the latter is used to open the chest on Sanctuary III, VIP codes grant you VIP points. What this essentially means is that you can redeem these points on specific in-game rewards, not just for Borderlands 3, but also Borderlands 2 and the Pre-Sequel. We've got a complete guide to all the Borderlands 3 VIP codes we know about, along with how to register and redeem VIP codes through the SHiFT program.

How to redeem Borderlands 3 VIP codes

In order to take full advantage of the Borderlands 3 VIP program, you need to head over to the dedicated Borderlands 3 VIP website. Click the button to sign-up, then connect through the platform you're playing Borderlands 3 on.

From there, at the top of the page go to Insiders, then Redeem Code. You'll be presented with a text box to copy any of the Borderlands 3 VIP codes into, and our full list can be found below. Note that some codes may expire over time.

Heading back to the main VIP page will also give you a list of activities you can complete like connecting accounts, filling out your profile, etc. All of these reward you with more points so they're worth doing before you start pasting in all of the following Borderlands 3 VIP codes:

Credit to the Borderlands 3 subreddit for this comprehensive list.

Borderlands 3 Creator VIP codes

bonjwa-bl3launch (200 Borderlands VIP points)

EARLYACCESS (500 Borderlands VIP points)

LARALOFT-BL3LAUNCH (200 Borderlands VIP points)

Borderlands 3 Email VIP codes

2kLove (500 Borderlands VIP points)

ABCEASYAS123 (250 Borderlands VIP points)

ALMOSTTHERE (1000 Borderlands VIP points)

BL3ATE3 (250 Borderlands VIP points)

BL3REVEAL (100 Borderlands VIP points)

BL3WELCOME (250 Borderlands VIP points)

BUILDURSQUAD (250 Borderlands VIP points)

CLAPTASTIC (250 Borderlands VIP points)

Dasherz (250 Borderlands VIP points)

DUCTTAPEMOD (250 Borderlands VIP points)

EDEMONSTER (250 Borderlands VIP points)

FIGHT4SANCTUARY (250 Borderlands VIP points)

FORTNITEXMAYHEM (250 Borderlands VIP points)

FRESHBOOTY (250 Borderlands VIP points)

HEYSUGAR (250 Borderlands VIP points)

ITSHERE (1000 Borderlands VIP points)

JABBER (1000 Borderlands VIP points)

LESSTHANTHREE (250 Borderlands VIP points)

LOOTLOOTLOOT (250 Borderlands VIP points)

MADSKILLZ (250 Borderlands VIP points)

MYMAIN (250 Borderlands VIP points)

ONTHEHUNT (250 Borderlands VIP points)

OVERCLOCKED (250 Borderlands VIP points)

OVERONEBILLION (250 Borderlands VIP points)

POWERUPEMAIL (250 Borderlands VIP points)

SOHAPPYTOGETHER (250 Borderlands VIP points)

Unblinkingeye (1000 Borderlands VIP points)

Borderlands 3 Vault VIP codes

AIRLEMAGVIP (250 Borderlands VIP points)

ALLYOURGAMESVIP (100 Borderlands VIP points)

BOLVIP (100 Borderlands VIP points)

CAOSENMGW (500 Borderlands VIP points

DIGISTRUCT (250 Borderlands VIP points)

Dreamlandvip (100 Borderlands VIP points)

GAMEMANIAVIP (100 Borderlands VIP points)

GAMEVIP (100 Borderlands VIP points)

INTERTOYSVIP (100 Borderlands VIP points)

JOYPUKE (300 Borderlands VIP points)

JVMVIP (250 Borderlands VIP points)

LOADINGBAR (250 Borderlands VIP points)

MAYHEM (250 Borderlands VIP points)

MEDIAMARKTVIP (100 Borderlands VIP points)

MYCHILIRECIPE (250 Borderlands VIP points)

NEDGAMEVIP (100 Borderlands VIP points)

PLAYERONEVIP (100 Borderlands VIP points)

PWR2PLYRS (250 Borderlands VIP points)

RISENGRIND (250 Borderlands VIP points)

SEVENDAYS (250 Borderlands VIP points)

SMARTOYSVIP (100 Borderlands VIP points)

THEBORDERLANDSAREWILD (500 Borderlands VIP points)

YOURGAMEZONEVIP (100 Borderlands VIP points)

