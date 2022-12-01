Borderlands 3 has been rated for Switch again, despite 2K saying it wasn't coming to the console

Borderlands 3 has been rated for Nintendo Switch again, despite 2K previously denying that this was happening.

As spotted by Gematsu (opens in new tab), the European rating board PEGI (opens in new tab) has rated Borderlands 3: Director's Cut for the Nintendo Switch. According to the rating, the game's release date is apparently December 1, 2022 (so uh, today) but, at the time of writing this, there hasn't been an official announcement from 2K or developer Gearbox yet.

This is actually the second time that rumors have circulated about the Borderlands sequel coming to Nintendo's hybrid console. Back in 2021, Borderlands 3: Director's Cut was spotted on PEGI again however it was later revealed - as you can see from this My Nintendo News (opens in new tab) story - that this wasn't actually the case after a 2K representative responded by saying that it was not true.

We've reached out to 2K to find out whether the recent PEGI rating is accurate or not, and will update this story if anything changes.

It's not too far out of the realm of possibility for 2K to release Borderlands 3 on Nintendo Switch. After all, the Borderlands Legendary Collection is a thing for Switch which contains both the first and second Borderlands games as well as Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. If 2K and Gearbox were to release the third game, it would make a nice addition to the collection.

There's also always a chance that Borderlands 3 could release as a Cloud version on the Nintendo Switch, but we'll have to wait and see if the rating turns out to be true before we start guessing exactly how it'll be ported to the console.