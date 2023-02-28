Don't forget to (re)watch these Book of Boba Fett episodes before The Mandalorian season 3

Common logic would dictate that you can go from The Mandalorian season 2 straight into The Mandalorian season 3. Unfortunately, things aren’t quite that simple.

In what I’ll call ‘Doing a Kingdom Hearts 2’, Lucasfilm slid in some key Mando story beats into The Book of Boba Fett. Essentially, the Star Wars spin-off became The Mandalorian season 2.5 for part of its run.

Missing out on multiple Book of Boba Fett episodes means you’ll likely have no clue about why Grogu has reunited with Din Djarin. On top of that, there’s crucial setup for The Mandalorian season 3 – including more on Mandalore history and their customs.

So, what do you need to watch before The Mandalorian season 3? The first two seasons, inevitably, are a given. Here are the other essential episodes you need to watch.

The Book of Boba Fett episode 5

The Book of Boba Fett episode 6

The Book of Boba Fett episode 7 (season finale)

We’ll keep things spoiler-free here, but that trio of episodes chart what happened next when Luke Skywalker took Grogu for Jedi training, how the child formerly known as Baby Yoda Yoda reconnected with Din, and where Mando is going next on his journey.

In truth – and with time firmly against us – the finale is certainly more skippable than episodes 5 and 6. Bear that in mind if you want to catch up before The Mandalorian season 3 hits Disney Plus on March 1.

