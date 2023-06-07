Bonnie Langford returns to Doctor Who

Bonnie Langford is returning to Doctor Who as former companion Mel Bush.

Bonnie joined the cast of Doctor Who in 1986 as the companion to the Sixth and Seventh Doctors played by Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy, before eventually returning to cameo in Jodie Whittaker’s final episode as the Thirteenth Doctor.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing Melanie Bush back. To be part of the exceptional cast, crew, and production team led by the force of nature that is Russell T Davies is a career highlight," Langford said. "I’m so privileged and proud to have been a member of the Doctor Who family since the classic era and to be included in the new generation is phenomenal."

Doctor Who is set to return in November 2023 with three special episodes that feature David Tennant making a surprise appearance in the thirteenth series as the Fourteenth Doctor after Jodi Whitaker's Doctor regeneration. These special episodes coincide with the show's 60th anniversary. Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will then air over the festive period.

Langford played Carmel Kazemi in EastEnders, racking up over 300 episodes. The actor is set to play herself in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, a stage show at the Gielgud Theatre.

Doctor Who will premiere exclusively on the BBC for the UK and Ireland, but Disney Plus will be the new exclusive home for new seasons of Doctor Who across the pond and around the world. The move marks the beginning of a new collaboration between BBC and Disney Branded Television.

For more, check out our list of the best new shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond, or, check out our list of the best TV shows of all time.