Mickey 17, the next movie from director Bong Joon-ho, has a release date and a mysterious first look. Unofrotunaltey, it's still some way off reaching cinemas – the upcoming sci-fi film is set to be released on March 29, 2024.

The movie is inspired by the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, which was published earlier this year. It follows Mickey7, an Expendable – AKA a disposable employee – on a human expedition sent to colonize an ice world called Niflheim. When the mission gets too dangerous, the crew turns to Mickey, who can regenerate when he dies – with all his memories still intact. Robert Pattinson is set to play Mickey, and the movie will also star Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Mark Ruffalo, and Toni Collette.

From the Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho and starring Robert Pattinson – MICKEY 17. Only in theaters 03.29.2024. #Mickey17 pic.twitter.com/bhPnD9IIFSDecember 5, 2022 See more

Although there's over a year to wait until Mickey 17 hits our screens, we do have a new 30-second teaser trailer to whet our appetite, but it doesn't give much away. The short clip shows Pattinson in some sort of tube that looks like a cross between a cryogenic chamber and an MRI scanner. Could this be Mickey in the midst of regeneration?

Bong's last movie was 2019's Parasite, which was a critical success and won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film at the Oscars – the first Korean movie to ever win at the Academy Awards. It was also the first Korean movie to win the Palme d'Or, the top prize at Cannes Film Festival.

While we wait for Mickey 17 to arrive on the big screen, check out our guide to the rest of the upcoming movies to get excited about, this year and beyond.