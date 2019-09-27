BoJack Horseman is ending with a two-part final season

BoJack Horseman season 6 will be the final hurrah for the long-running Netflix animated comedy. The goodbye is a staggered one, though, with the adventures of the Will Arnett-voiced character arriving in two halves: one in October 25, the other January 31, 2020.

To coincide with the announcement, we've got a snazzy new BoJack Horseman trailer. In it, BoJack reflects on his short stay in rehab (he ended season 5 by stepping through the doors of the clinic) and how it's changed his outlook on life. Could we be seeing a happy BoJack ride off into the sunset? After years of death, drugs, and debauchery, let's hope so.

if you asked me 6 yrs ago how i thought id be rmembered id have probably said that horse from horsin around but here we are season 6 on @netflix the 2 part final season before i hit the dusty trail aka runyon dont make plans oct 25 or jan31 bc youre watching me and feeling feels pic.twitter.com/PbVBLdfXP6September 27, 2019

Unfortunately, the other remaining members of the BoJack cast don't quite seem so content. Princess Caroline is juggling the pressures of being a working mother, while Diane looks just as down in the dumps as she ever did, even if she does have a new pen pal in BoJack. Mr. Peanutbutter, meanwhile, comes to the sudden realisation that he, too, may be depressed because of how happy he always seems to be.

But, most of all, we're just sad that BoJack Horseman is ending. It's too much, man. Check out the new trailer below and be sure to pencil in the final season's two-part return. With The Walking Dead season 10 and the Watchmen HBO series also airing that month, it's a good time to be a fan of quality TV.

