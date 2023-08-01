6 board games and tabletop RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3 to continue your quest

Although we've still got a few days to go until Baldur's Gate 3 (or a month, if you're hoping to play on PS5), you can get the ball rolling a lot sooner than that with board games and tabletop RPGs. Because this sprawling fantasy takes place in the world of D&D and uses the same mechanics, you can keep the sense of adventure going even if you're away from the screen.

With that in mind, I've rounded up some starting points when it comes to tabletop RPGs and board games like Baldur's Gate 3 here. While classic Dungeons and Dragons books are obviously included, options beyond D&D that still capture the Baldur's Gate vibes are featured too. Oh, and our bargain-hunting software is always on the lookout for the lowest prices, so you'll find any available offers beside each entry.

1. Dungeons & Dragons It's the natural choice Specifications Players: 2 - 6 Ages: 12+ Complexity: Moderate Lasts: 2 - 4 hrs Reasons to buy + Excels at dungeon crawls + Wealth of classes and play-styles + Incredibly well-supported Reasons to avoid - Doesn't suit all genres or stories - There aren't many official adventures set in Baldur's Gate

OK, let's start with the obvious one. Baldur's Gate 3 is based on the current edition of Dungeons & Dragons (which is why you'll hear folks tossing around words like 'Fifth Edition' or '5e'), and it actually takes place within the same world that most D&D adventures occupy. Funnily enough, it's also the setting of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Known as 'The Forgotten Realms,' this is the stuff of quintessential swords and sorcery; it's a place populated by wizards, elves, dwarves, monsters, and mercenaries going on quests that probably involve dungeons and/or dragons in some capacity. Populated by numerous pre-written adventures and a handful of beginner boxes, it's the closest match to Baldur's Gate because it literally uses the same system.

Even though the current starter set is a fine place to kick things off, I'd actually recommend opting for the older Lost Mines of Phandelver if at all possible. Besides the core adventure being free when you make an account on D&D Beyond (which is a good idea anyway, because it's got an excellent character creator), it's a great example of classic roleplaying. Alright, so you don't go to the city of Baldur's Gate itself during the plot. Yet its story unfolds along the same stretch of coast, meaning you're in a prime position to visit it afterward.

Want to try it as a player? You're better off sticking to the basic rules and should avoid reading published adventures in case any surprises are ruined

Anyway, when teamed with the free rules and some dice (you'll need a few 20, 4, 6, and 12-sided dice, though you can use virtual rollers on D&D Beyond if you'd prefer), you can get started with one of the best tabletop RPGs quicker than you'd think. If you're planning to run the game for a group of friends, that is. Want to try it as a player? You're better off sticking to the basic rules and should avoid reading published adventures in case any surprises are ruined. You can even select pre-generated characters if you'd prefer to get stuck right in.

Want some further reading on the world you'll be exploring in D&D and Baldur's Gate, on the other hand? I'd recommend taking a look at the Sword Coast Adventurer's Guide, which is usually cheap on Amazon and Amazon UK.

2. Betrayal at Baldur's Gate Get acquainted with the city Specifications Players: 3 - 6 Ages: 12+ Complexity: Moderate Lasts: 60mins Reasons to buy + Engaging traitor mechanics + 50 unique scenarios + Longtime fans will get a kick out of it Reasons to avoid - Occasional confusion in terms of rules - Some missions are better than others

Does the name ring a bell? It should. This spin-off uses the same system as Betrayal at House on the Hill, which has been sitting on our list of the best board games for a long time. Whereas that one challenges you to survive a haunted mansion, Betrayal at Baldur's Gate sets you loose on the titular city.

Broadly speaking, the bones are identical despite that change of scenery. You build the board tile by tile each turn, randomly drawing locations as you explore. Some of these areas are obstacles to overcome, while others feature items or special events. Draw enough of those and one of 50 unique missions will be triggered. The twist? Usually, one of you is revealed as a traitor that's out to get everyone else… all in service of their own secret objective. Perhaps a mind flayer got in your head and is forcing you to hunt down your former allies. Maybe you were influenced by a many-eyed beholder. Either way, things quickly devolve into a desperate us-vs-them battle that'll have you on the edge of your seat.

While it came out years before the threequel was made, it'll still scratch that itch

Sure, that D&D theme may not be as appealing as the horror movie tropes of its predecessor. Its missions vary in quality and aren't always the easiest to understand, too. But generally, this does the original game (which we said was "smart, engaging, and exciting" in our Betrayal at House on the Hill review) justice. In fact, it actually improves on the older, second-edition version of Betrayal that this is based on.

And let's be real for a second - the setting will hit the spot if you're knee-deep in, or are excited about, Baldur's Gate 3. Nods to the franchise are baked into its DNA, and while it came out years before the threequel was made, it'll still scratch that itch.

Read more: Betrayal at House on the Hill 3rd edition vs 2nd edition

3. Baldur's Gate: Descent Into Avernus See what led to Baldur's Gate 3 (sort of) Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Players: 2 - 6 Ages: 12+ Complexity: Moderate Lasts: 2 - 4 hrs Reasons to buy + It's prequel to Baldur's Gate 3 + Crammed with info on Baldur's Gate + Mad Max-style war machines Reasons to avoid - Doesn't do enough with those war machines - Doesn't tie in with Baldur's Gate 3 loads

If you want to head straight to the gritty metropolis of Baldur's Gate, or simply want to learn more about it, this is the book you should pick up. Besides offering an adventure that spends a lot of time in the city, it's billed as a sort-of prequel to Baldur's Gate 3. While you shouldn't expect lots of tie-ins, the video game does reference the events of this story here and there so it's worth a look at the very least.

Just remember, Descent Into Avernus is a D&D adventure that requires an understanding of the rules (which you can get for free here). In addition, it's intended for Dungeon Masters who will be running these missions for their friends. If you're a player, don't peek - that'll ruin the surprise!

Descent Into Avernus is the best source of info on the city of Baldur's Gate right now

Still here? Fantastic. Much like the opening of Baldur's Gate 3, this quest takes a detour into hell (one of Nine Hells, to be precise) and basically verges on fantasy Mad Max as you drive around the wastes in a war machine that looks like it belongs on the cover of a heavy metal album. While the book doesn't do as much with this concept as it could, it's still one heck of an elevator pitch.

What's more, Descent Into Avernus is the best source of info on the city of Baldur's Gate right now. There's a whole section dedicated to its history, culture, religion, layout, and more, including inspiration for creating your own stories there. Plus, it features new character backgrounds and a 'Dark Secret' mechanic that ties the party together. Because Baldur's Gate is a supremely dodgy place, that might be a murder, theft, or general conspiracy.

4. Dungeons & Dragons: Onslaught Treasure tracker Specifications Players: 2 Ages: 14+ Complexity: Moderate Lasts: 90mins Reasons to buy + Plethora of character powers offers lots of tactically rich combos + Pre-painted miniatures in a cool dungeon setting + Varied scenario lineup gives plenty of replay value Reasons to avoid - Plethora of character powers is confusing and takes a long time to learn - All sorts of tracking dials, which are a pain to maintain

Even though this is less of a one-to-one translation of the Baldur's Gate 3 system, Onslaught manages to capture its essence nonetheless. A competitive wargame that challenges you to steal treasure before your rivals can, it ticks a lot of the same dungeon-crawling, loot-hunting boxes that the video game does.

For starters, it uses a simplified version of the D&D rules. If you've ever played Dungeons & Dragons, you'll recognize many of the mechanics on offer here (not to mention the classes). The same is true of each character's abilities, and both factions within the core box - one per player - lean on the same kind of attacks you'll be familiar with from Baldur's Gate 3. This means anyone going from one to the other will feel right at home.

An excuse to go toe to toe with some of the tabletop RPG's most iconic foes

However, it's not just about beating your opponent in Onslaught - its treasure is being guarded by a third, non-player band of monsters who'd obviously prefer it if you didn't steal their stuff. This gives you an excuse to go toe to toe with some of the tabletop RPG's most iconic foes. Kobolds, gnolls, trolls, a dragon… they're all eager to kick the stuffing out of you.

Sure, it's not necessarily going to knock Warhammer off the top spot any time soon. But as we mentioned in our Dungeons & Dragons: Onslaught review, it's "novel enough to tempt even jaded skirmish gamers."

5. Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion An essential dungeon-delver Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Players: 1 - 4 Ages: 14+ Complexity: High Lasts: 60+ mins Reasons to buy + Deeply tactical, but accessible + Lasting consequences + Combat isn't random Reasons to avoid - Lightweight compared to original Gloomhaven - Very different mechanics to Baldur's Gate 3

It's set in a completely different world, but there's a lot of crossover between this board game for adults and Baldur's Gate 3. Namely, it's a fantasy epic that revolves around a grungy, dangerous city where you're likely to get your throat cut should you wander down the wrong street. While Gloomhaven's characters aren't as memorable, the fact that you'll go on this adventure with your friends makes up for it.

Much like the video game, your decisions will also influence the world around you. Certain missions will become available - or close off - depending on what you choose to do, so your actions have a tangible impact on the kingdom of Gloomhaven itself. Throw in the opportunity to level up your characters and you're left with a pretty engrossing experience that'll last you weeks.

Nothing else compares

Jaws of the Lion isn't just a classic RPG using dice to resolve attacks, though. Instead, it opts for a unique card-based system that dictates when you'll act along with what you'll do. This gives the game a very distinctive identity, helping it stand out from the crowd.

Better yet, it tees you up nicely for the original Gloomhaven or its sequel, Frosthaven. While these are more expensive, they're also a lot bigger and kick the same ideas into overdrive. As we said in our Gloomhaven review, it's the "heavyweight champion of co-op tabletop dungeon-crawling. Nothing else compares."

6. Pathfinder Dragons and dungeons Specifications Players: 2 - 6 Ages: 12+ Complexity: Moderate Lasts: 2 - 4 hrs Reasons to buy + A great alternative to D&D + Deeper, crunchier mechanics + Based on the system used by old Baldur's Gate Reasons to avoid - Not loads in common with Baldur's Gate 3 - Slightly more complicated than D&D

The original Baldur's Gate used the third edition of D&D for its ruleset, and it was a whole other kettle of fish. Besides being a lot denser in terms of mechanics (the current version is much more accessible), it's crunchier so far as stats and combat go. Many fans preferred that approach, so when it was scrapped back in the late 2000s, there was an outcry. Enter Pathfinder.

Despite being a franchise in its own right these days, this tabletop roleplaying game was actually an offshoot of D&D at the time. Made using the Open Game License (or 'OGL') which allows others to use the Dungeons & Dragons system in their own publications, it may as well have been the third edition in a funny hat. Gamers ate it up as a result, and Pathfinder grew into D&D's biggest source of competition. In essence, the folks at Dungeons & Dragons made their own nemesis.

It's a good fit if you want something a little different

While its gameplay has evolved since then, Pathfinder remains an excellent example of old-school fantasy games. It generally has more depth than D&D, so even though it's not set within the Baldur's Gate universe, longtime players of the franchise will still appreciate it.

Plus, there are countless prewritten adventures for you to try once you've blasted through the starter set, or if you want to kick off with a grander quest right away. These often go beyond the trappings of medieval Europe and explore other cultures in a sensitive, thoughtful way, so it's a good fit if you want something a little different too.

