New version of Catan is "modernizing" the board game and "updating it to today's standards"

A new version of Catan is due to land in Spring 2025, and it gives the long-running board game a facelift.

As the board game's sixth edition since the series began in 1995, this update is focused on "modernizing the Catan brand for today’s players" according to CEO Guido Teuber. However, that doesn't mean the essentials are changing – those iconic mechanics haven't been meddled with. The art and rulebook are the center of attention instead.

Besides an overhaul that sees the game's tiles, cards, and packaging rebuilt from scratch, the instructions have been streamlined with clearer examples that will apparently help newcomers find their feet faster than before. Catan's storage solutions have also leveled up thanks to eco-friendly box trays and organized card holders to keep everything in order (an eternal thorn in the side of the best board games).

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Catan GmbH) (Image credit: Catan GmbH) (Image credit: Catan GmbH) (Image credit: Catan GmbH)

Catan managing director Benjamin Teuber noted that the team's goal "was to enhance many parts of the player experience without redefining the game play – redesigning our packaging, evolving the game’s art across components, focusing on functionality, and even reimagining the rulebook to simplify the learning component of picking up the game for the first time. It was of utmost importance to us to of course maintain the brilliant and still contemporary game mechanics that our father [Klaus Teuber] created 30 years ago, while giving the game a fresh look and updating it to today's standards."

A couple of the most prominent expansions, Seafarers and Cities & Knights, have also been given a fresh lick of paint with a style that matches the new edition. It's unclear if more of the range will be updated.

While I don't think Catan was in dire need of a makeover, I can't argue with the results. Sixth edition is noticeably more vibrant and full of life than its predecessor, yet still pays homage to that instantly recognizable cover illustration. The cards have a far cleaner aesthetic as well, adding to that 'modern' feel.

We don't have a precise release date yet for Catan 6th Edition, but we know it'll launch in 'Spring 2025,' so it isn't all that far away.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For recommendations of what to play next, why not try these board games for adults? You can also check in on the best 2-player board games if you'd prefer something head to head, or the best cooperative board games if you prefer working together.