I didn't have a fish version of Wingspan on my 2025 bingo card, but I'll take it

The publisher of Wingspan has announced its next board game – Finspan.

Swapping out the sky for oceans, it focuses on fish of all kinds and will arrive January 22 (presumably direct from the Stonemaier Games store) followed by a late February retail release. Much like Wingspan, Finspan is an engine-building board game that sees you collecting fish across a variety of environments from coral reefs to the deep-sea midnight zone. It's made for 1 to 5 players, and should take between 45 and 60 minutes from start to finish.

Although Wingspan designer Elizabeth Hargrave wasn't directly involved in Finspan's development (it was designed by David Gordon and Michael O'Connell), she consulted on it at "several key points in the development process." The mechanics will also be recognizable to fans of the best board games, but this time fish can be consumed or discarded to free up space. Diving has also been woven into gameplay.

Finspan announcement trailer - YouTube Watch On

This is the second Wingspan spin-off we've had so far (Wyrmspan swooped in last year), and as someone that loves both the original and snorkeling, I'm more than game. As is par for the course at this stage, it's gorgeous as well. The franchise's artwork has always been one of its strongest assets, and these illustrations – from Ana María Martínez, Catalina Martínez, and Mesa Schumacher – live up to that legacy with the same class and verve we've come to expect.

I love how diving into the depths has been worked into the mechanics, too. You either place a fish or swim down to activate certain effects on your turn, and while fans will ike a more thematic version of Wingspan's action cube.

Regarding the game, Hargrave notes that "fish have been a surprisingly common request from Wingspan fans but I didn't feel like I had the bandwidth to do them justice. So I'm absolutely delighted that someone else was available to take this one on. As I did with Wyrmspan, I played the game and weighed in on the design at several key points in the development process. It's been such an interesting puzzle to help make games that feel like they're in a family with Wingspan, while still delivering a different play experience."

For recommendations on what to play next, don't miss these essential board games for adults. As for Finspan's predecessor, Wrymspan feels more complex and isolating than Wingspan, but that's just how spelunking goes.