Karyn Kusama's Dracula movie scrapped over "creative differences" with filmmaker

Blumhouse and Miramax's new Dracula movie has been canceled just three weeks before filming was set to begin.

Mina Harker, directed by Karyn Kusama, was a modern-day take on Bram Stoker's Dracula that starred Jasmine Cephas Jones in the titular role. The script was written by Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi – who also penned Kusama's horror thriller The Invitation.

According to Deadline, Miramax decided to scrap the film at the last minute citing creative differences with Kusama. No other details have been released at this time.

Kusama executive produced and directed the pilot for Showtime's Yellowjackets, but horror fans know her best as the creative mind behind teen horror Jennifer's Body.

The cult classic stars Megan Fox as a boy-eating succubus who can't be stopped and Amanda Seyfried as her nerdy best friend – and the only one who can stop her. A box office bomb, the movie has received well-deserved positive critical reception within the last ten years and is now playing on the Criterion Channel. Kusama also directed the Nicole Kidman-led Destroyer, an LA noir that earned Kidman a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress.

Jones originated the dual roles of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit Broadway musical Hamilton. She won an Emmy for her role in the Quibi crime drama #Freerayshawn, which also starred Laurence Fishburne and Skeet Ulrich.

