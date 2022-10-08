Bloodline, Daughter of Blade gets her own 2023 title

Blade the Vampire Hunter is one of Marvel's most popular horror characters - and now, his daughter, Bloodline, is getting her own five-issue limited series starting in February 2023, as announced during the Marvel's Voices panel at New York Comic Con 2022.

Written by Danny Lore with art from Karen S. Darboe, Bloodline: Daughter of Blade focuses on young Brielle Brooks as she tries to adjust to life at school while also developing vampiric powers - and learning the truth about the identity of her father, the daywalker known as Blade.

"Brielle Brooks is a good kid, no matter what her teachers say - it's not her fault she's developing vampiric super powers and the undead want to brawl!" reads Marvel's solicitation text for Bloodline: Daughter of Blade.

The concept for Blade's daughter was initially announced several years ago, though she didn't actually appear in comics till earlier this year, debuting in the Avengers/X-Men Free Comic Book Day one-shot.

Her new limited series is just one of several announcements spinning out of the Marvel's Voices NYCC 2022 panel, including a new Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever one-shot celebrating Black History Month, a new X-Men title starring Bishop, and Silver Surfer: Ghost Light, which brings the cosmic hero down to Earth.

Marvel's horror wing has recently been in the spotlight in both comics and in the MCU, where Blade himself is soon headed for a new movie reboot starring Mahershala Ali in the title role

