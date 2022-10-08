Silver Surfer: Ghost Light introduces "a new Marvel superhero 54 years in the making"

The Silver Surfer is known as the 'Sentinel of the Spaceways' in the Marvel Universe, due to his habit of sailing through the cosmos on his iconic silver surfboard. But in February 2023, he'll star in a new five-issue limited series titled Silver Surfer: Ghost Light which brings him all the way back down to Earth.

Announced during the Marvel's Voices panel at New York Comic Con, Silver Surfer: Ghost Light is written by Eisner Award winner John Jennings, with art from Bitch Planet artist Valentine De Landro. The story follows a girl named Toni Brooks as they move to a strange new town where "nothing is quite what it seems."

But whatever's going on is so out of this world that it actually attracts the attention of the one-time herald of Galactus, the Silver Surfer, to investigate.

"What mystery did Toni and her family unravel that would call upon the Sentinel of the Spaceways - the Silver Surfer?! And just who or what is GHOST LIGHT?" asks Marvel Comics' solicitation text for Silver Surfer: Ghost Light #1.

Silver Surfer: Ghost Light character design (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Silver Surfer: Ghost Light cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The answer to the question of "Who or what is Ghost Light" seems to be another question, as piqued by the rest of the solicitation text, which promises the limited series will "introduce a new Marvel superhero 54 years in the making."

Some of the answers seem to be contained in the character design sketch above.

What happened 54 years ago (counting Silver Surfer: Ghost Light's 2023 release date), in 1969? The Silver Surfer story arc 'And We Shall Mourn For Him,' in which a character named Al B. Harper sacrifices himself to save the world. In Silver Surfer: Ghost Light, Harper will return as a hero named Ghost Light with "nano cloud powers."

