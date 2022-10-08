Marvel celebrates Black History Month 2023 with Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever

The Marvel's Voices anthology series takes a new approach to its concept by focusing not on a group of people from the real world, but on the fictional nation of Wakanda, with a new one-shot titled Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever, as announced during the publisher's Marvel's Voices panel at New York Comic Con 2022.

Previous iterations of the ongoing Marvel's voices anthology series have focused on Black characters and creators, people of Latin descent, people of Native and Indigenous heritage, and the LGBTQ+ community. Now, Marvel will mark February 2023's Black History Month celebration with a one-shot focusing on the fictional African nation of Wakanda, its protector the Black Panther, and the other characters who populate the world of Wakanda.

And of course, the title, "World of Wakanda," is shared by the upcoming Black Panther film sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which releases starting in November.

"Black Panther, Shuri, Okoye, and more star in all-new stories by an incredible lineup of both fan-favorite creators and talent fresh to the Marvel Universe," reads the solicitation for Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever. "Join them as they grow and expand the inimitable world of Wakanda in these tales of myth, adventure, strife, and more!"

Marvel has yet to name any of the creators taking part in the anthology title. Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever joins several other NYCC 2022 coming from Marvel so far, including a new look for the Winter Soldier ahead of the Captain America: Cold War crossover, and a look at some character designs from writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti's still-unnamed mystery 2023 title.

Stay tuned to Newsarama throughout the weekend for more news coming from NYCC 2022.

