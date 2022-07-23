Jonathan Hickman returns to Marvel for 2023 mystery title

Jonathan Hickman is returning to Marvel Comics alongside artist Valerio Schiti in a cryptic new title.

The writer describes the new series as "Sandman for the Marvel Universe," (as quoted by CBR (opens in new tab)). According to Hickman, he's been working on the title for three years, predating his exit from the publisher's X-Men line as its so-called 'Head of X' writer.

The announcement was made during Marvel's Next Big Thing panel at Comic-Con International: San Diego, where it was revealed with a teaser displaying the text "What happens when the powers that be meet the natural order of things?", which Hickman explained in the panel would become clear as soon as the first issue arrives.

Hickman and Schiti have worked together several times, and Hickman himself is no stranger to mysterious cosmic tales that bend the fabric of the Marvel Universe as the writer of a long Fantastic Four run, the SHIELD secret history title, and of course 2015's Secret Wars, which remade the Marvel Universe.

Hickman and Schiti's unnamed mystery title is due out some time in 2023.

