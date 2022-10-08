Bishop trains the next generation of mutant War Captains in his own War College limited series

'90s X-Men: The Animated Series fans rejoice: Bishop is back in the spotlight with his own limited series - and he's taking the lead of his own X-Men squad as he prepares several young mutants for the fight of their lives as War Captains in training for Krakoa, as announced during the Marvel's Voices panel at New York Comic Con 2022.

See, the mutant island nation of Krakoa has its leaders, the Quiet Council, but it also has a group of seasoned mutants known as War Captains who can lead all the battle-trained mutants of Krakoa in larger-scale fights, and make hard decisions about the nation's defense.

Bishop is the current leader of the War Captains, and starting in February 2023 (which is also when the just announced Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever anthology goes on sale) he'll headline a five-issue limited series titled Bishop: War College from writer J. Holtham, known for his work on the Cloak & Dagger and Jessica Jones TV shows, and artist Sean Damien Hill in which he trains the next generation of mutant War Captains.

Bishop: War College #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Who are his students? Armor, Surge, Cam Long, Aura Charles, and Amass make up Bishop's initial class of War Captains in training - in which they'll learn to "Get strong. Defend the island," and "Keep Mutantkind safe," according to Marvel's solicitation text. But the first lesson the students will have to learn is "how to fail," which can be literally deadly when you're a mutant.

You can see the cover of Bishop: War College #1 by Ken Lashley right here.

