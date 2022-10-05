Bloober Team's The Medium is getting a TV show

Bloober Team's 2021 psychological horror game The Medium is being adapted for TV, the studio has announced.

The production is a joint effort between Bloober Team and Polish production company Platige Image, with Oscar-nominated director Tomasz Bagiński taking on a creative supervisory role alongside Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno.

"Both the film industry and the video game industry are close to my heart and I am very happy that there is finally an opportunity to bring them both together," Babieno said in a statement (opens in new tab). "My joy is even greater because two Polish companies are taking part in production, and a series will be created on the basis of our game. The story we told in the game was appreciated by players, and now more people will be able to hear about it."

The involvement of Bagiński is proof that Bloober Team and Platige Image are dedicated to making something special, Babieno added.

"Connecting the world of movies and games is a huge, but also fascinating challenge. I am glad that I have the pleasure of working on a project like The Medium with such a fantastically talented team," said Bagiński.

The Medium game puts you in the shoes of a psychic who's able to travel between the world of the living and the spirit realm. Plagued by visions of a child's murder, your character's mission is to uncover the truth behind the tragedy.

