Blonde leaves Netflix's top 10 movies after just eight days

Blonde has lasted just eight days in the Netflix top 10. Despite generating plenty of conversation, it seems the film, a fictionalized take on the life of Marilyn Monroe, didn't have much staying power on the streamer.

In Netflix's newly released top 10 for Monday October 10th, Blonde is missing entirely from the chart (H/T IndieWire (opens in new tab)). The film spent just three days at number one. Netflix's current most popular movie is Luckiest Girl Alive, an original film starring Mila Kunis, which is proving a hit despite bad reviews and backlash from viewers. The full top 10 is as follows:

Luckiest Girl Alive

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Last Seen Alive

The Redeem Team

Jexi

Megamind

The Inheritance

Old People

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Sing 2

Blonde, based on Joyce Carol Oates' novel of the same name, stars Ana de Armas as Monroe, with Bobby Canavale playing her second husband Joe DiMaggio, and Adrien Brody appearing as her third husband Arthur Miller. Andrew Dominik directs.

The film isn't Netflix's only high profile release of the year, though. Knives Out 2 is on the way, a sequel to Rian Johnson's 2019 murder mystery with another all-star cast – Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc, with the rest of the line-up including the likes of Edward Norton, Jessica Henwick, and Ethan Hawke. The sequel, titled Glass Onion, will get a limited theatrical release before hitting Netflix.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is also coming soon, along with Noah Baumbach's White Noise, and Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – all are arriving on the streamer this December.

While you wait, check out our guide to all the best Netflix movies streaming now to fill out your watchlist.