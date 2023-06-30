BlizzCon 2023's priciest tickets will set you back $800

After a four-year break, BlizzCon is making its big comeback later this year, and Blizzard has just revealed more details on what to expect, plus the pricey ticket options available for those planning to attend in person.

The two-day fan event returns to California's Anaheim convention center on November 3, and according to Blizzard's official website, tickets will be available in two waves during July, with prices ranging from a rather costly $299 to an eye-watering $799.

The first option grants you access to all halls as well as early access to the BlizzCon Store on Thursday. You'll also be able to nab some exclusive BlizzCon in-game goodies and an official backpack.

Meanwhile, the extra $500 gets you everything previously mentioned, plus access to the Portal Pass lounge, which offers gameplay experiences as well as Blizzard employee meet and greets, among other perks. There's also a separate registration and security line for Portal Pass holders and early entry into the convention lounge on Friday.

These prices mark a significant rise in the cost of attending BlizzCon compared to when it was last held in 2019 when general admission was $230. A Portal Pass for BlizzCon the same year set you back $550.

There's also a third option for experiencing BlizzCon 2023 that won't cost you a cent, and that's watching the event via live stream from the comfort of your own home. Blizzard is also offering a separate Virtual Ticket for those tuning in from afar, which features in-game goodies, early access to exclusive BlizzCon merch, and more, though it didn't specify how much this would cost.

More details, including info on BlizzCon 2023's opening ceremony and charity auction, as well as the Overwatch World Cup and community contests, are available over on Blizzard's website.

"This year, the goal is to make BlizzCon feel more experiential than ever before," Blizzard says. "It will be a one-of-a-kind immersive experience, bringing attendees into the universes of Warcraft, Diablo, and Overwatch with massive installations, art, and thematic spaces where friends can connect."

