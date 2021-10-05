Looks like Marvel accidentally revealed the Blade movie's release date

It seems Marvel has accidentally revealed the Blade release date.

According to an image tweeted by the official Marvel India social media account, we can expect to see Blade on October 7, 2022. Marvel doesn't currently have an Untitled Movie occupying that release slot, but there is another superhero movie slated to arrive that day: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2.

Blade is also believed to be part of the MCU's Phase 5, which either means plans have changed and the movie is being integrated into the Marvel universe a little earlier than previously thought, or Captain Marvel 2, AKA The Marvels, will also be part of Phase 5.

It seems more likely that Blade will be part of Marvel Phase 4, though, with Kevin Feige explaining to Collider in 2019: "It is the complete Phase Four the way I announced the complete Phase Three five years ago – things can move, things can change as they did if you go back and look at what we talked about five years ago for Phase Three, but we've been working on this for quite a while and it's pretty set. But there are always changes possible."

The Blade movie stars Mahershala Ali as the titular character and will be directed by Bassam Tariq.

"What's exciting about the film that we're making is [there] hasn't been a canon for Blade, as we're reading through the comics and everything," Tariq said recently of the movie. "Him being a daywalker is the one thing that's been established, and you know we can't deny what Wesley Snipes did, which was he basically got this whole ball rolling. A Black man created the superhero world that we're in, that's just the truth." Wesley Snipes played the character in the original Blade movie, released in 1998.

The MCU continues with the next release the theatrical exclusive Eternals this November 5. It will be followed on Disney Plus by Hawkeye on November 24.