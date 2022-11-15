Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star initially disagreed with the movie's surprise death – but was won over

One Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star was particularly upset by the movie's surprise death. The film sees the introduction of a new Black Panther as the nation of Wakanda goes up against Namor and his underwater realm of Talokan – and, in the fray, a major character is killed.

Now, before we go any further, be warned that there are huge Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you haven't seen the movie yet!

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Still here? Then you'll know that Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda tragically dies in the film. Her death comes during Talokan's attack on Wakanda; Namor floods the throne room and Ramonda drowns rescuing Riri Williams, AKA the future Ironheart.

"I objected," Bassett told IndieWire (opens in new tab). "Yeah I was like, 'Ryan [Coogler, director], what are you doing? Why? You will rue the day! You will rue the demise of [Ramonda]. People are gonna be so upset.'"

But, when Coogler explained his reasoning, Bassett was won over. "He was like, 'Angela, I know, I know, but look, to die is not really to die in this world. It doesn't really have to mean that.'" Bassett revealed that, after considering many Marvel characters were restored to life in Avengers: Endgame, she was convinced, as she thought she too could come back eventually. "All kinds of crazy things happen," the actor added.

In fact, in the film itself, Ramonda makes a post-death appearance from the Ancestral Plane to talk to Shuri – and Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger also has a cameo, despite dying in the first Black Panther. There's every chance Bassett could return as Ramonda in the future.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now. For much more on the movie, check out our deep dives on: