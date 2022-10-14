Black Friday Sony TV deals 2022: what we are hoping to see in this year's sales

If you're hoping to pick up a Sony TV this Black Friday then you have to be prepared so you can be sure to catch the best deals. Sony makes some of the best gaming TVs available and is also the benevolent creator of some of the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X.
Last year we saw some great deals, with over $1000 off of a 75-inch Sony Bravia XR 4K. We are hoping to see some major savings equivalent to these this year. Whether you're after something giant to use for a home cinema, or something smaller to have in the corner of your bedroom, there will hopefully be a wide range of sales this year that everyone can take advantage of this year.
Black Friday Sony TV deals: FAQs
When will the Black Friday Sony TV deals start?
We will see Black Friday this year fall on 25th November. However, it is very likely that we will see deals on Sony TVs earlier than this as we did last year. We may also see deals carry over to Cyber Monday.
Where will I find the best Black Friday Sony TV deals?
When looking for Sony TV deals you'll find retailers offering discounts on screens of different sizes and ages. With hundreds shaved off of some of the most recently released models, featuring new-age tech.
USA
Amazon: Discounts on Sony TVs of all different sizes (opens in new tab)
Best Buy: From old models to new, a wide range of sales on offer (opens in new tab)
Newegg: Deals on some of the most recent releases from Sony (opens in new tab)
Walmart: Hundreds of dollars off of multiple models (opens in new tab)
UK
Amazon: New and old models all with reduced prices (opens in new tab)
Currys: Sales on the most recent models from Sony (opens in new tab)
eBuyer: Sales on a wide range of TVs with finance available (opens in new tab)
Argos: Special offers on new and old TVs alike (opens in new tab)
Black Friday Sony TV deals: what to expect
In terms of what to expect during the Black Friday Sony TV deals, we can look to Amazon for a rough idea of what will be available. For example, the Sony XBR-77A9G is currently seeing its historically lowest-ever price at $2,974.99 (down from $4,499.99) (opens in new tab) for a massive $1,525 off. Similarly, the Sony A80J is also at its lowest-ever price on Amazon and has been that way consistently for a couple of weeks. Right now, it's priced at $2,998 (reduced from $3,500) (opens in new tab) for a total saving of $502. We're hopeful that these kinds of discounts will be more widespread on Black Friday.
