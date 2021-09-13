Black Friday PS5 TV deals 2021 - get the most out of your new console for less

Black Friday PS5 TV deals are a great way of getting your hands on the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X for significantly less, especially given the going rate of some high-end televisions tailored towards gaming at the moment.

As a good frame of reference, it's worth reiterating what the current console generation can do in terms of resolution and performance output onscreen. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are technically capable of 4K 120FPS, though support for this high refresh rate is currently very limited, and what options are available are still exorbitantly expensive. That's why Black Friday PS5 deals and discounts could be very attention-grabbing this year.

If you want to get really technical, HDMI 2.1 (the video output method used by PS5 and Xbox Series X) can reach resolutions and refresh rates of 8K60 and 4K120. Support ranges to an absolute maximum of up to 10K - technology that doesn't even really exist yet on a consumer level, especially as 4K120 isn't anywhere near the standard.

HDR is another important factor to mix into the equation, as that technology (in its various forms) is what brings the color gamut and contrast out as vividly as possible. However, this comes with a major caveat. Though many different formats of high dynamic range are available (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, etc.), the PS5 is, currently, only able to output HDR10. While it's likely to provide a noticeable visual improvement in the games and software that support it, it is one of the more limited options as far as the other variants are concerned.

As of June 2021, however, the Xbox Series X is capable of outputting Dolby Vision HDR, making it the only current-gen system able to do so. It's not yet known which games and software are supported, but if you're after a TV that can make the most of it, Black Friday Xbox Series X TV deals might be your best bet.

When will Black Friday PS5 TV deals start? Black Friday is taking place on 26 November this year. It's worth noting, though, that deals are more likely to begin towards the end of that week and carry on through until Cyber Monday if the trends we've observed are to be believed.

Black Friday PS5 TV deals - what to expect

One of our favorite TVs for PS5, the LG OLED55C1PUB, is a 120Hz 4K gaming TV that features all the aforementioned major HDR technology as well as Nvidia G-Sync and VVR (Variable Refresh Rate). On Amazon, it's currently at its lowest-ever price, $1,496.99 down from a $1,800 MSRP. We've been seeing this price for a while now, but the fact that it's receiving a price drop (being a very popular model) is a telling sign that it's possible to be discounted even further on Black Friday.

Spec'd out a little more modestly, the Sony X85J is just as viable in the most pivotal ways (120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, 4K) to make the most out of the PS5's hardware potential. It normally retails for $900, but it's currently on sale for $698, which is its historically lowest-ever price.

Indeed, these are some of the go-to displays from some of the biggest TV brands receiving discounts this side of Black Friday, what this means is in the run-up to the event, which is that gaming TVs from other high-end manufacturers are very likely to see their historically lowest prices as well.

If you're after a TV for your PS5 or Xbox Series X before Black Friday is upon us, then our price comparison technology has done the legwork to bring you the best possible prices on all the latest and greatest models this side of the anticipated sales event.

In terms of the best TVs for PS5 that you can buy right now, we personally recommend the Sony X85J for its high performance and relatively low asking price. What's more, if you're looking for a more premium unit, the LG OLED C1 is our number one pick, but it is a little pricey as a result. Regardless, if you're after 4K console gaming, it doesn't get much better than these displays.

