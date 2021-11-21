Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals have landed - free $50 gift card at Amazon

This year's Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals were always unlikely to offer straight discounts on the popular VR headset. However, Amazon's latest sale might be the closest we'll get to an actual saving on that $299.99 MSRP.

You can claim a free $50 gift card with the purchase of an Oculus Quest 2 headset right now, effectively bringing the price down to just $249.99. That's an exceptional early Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deal, especially considering the stock issues and incredible demand that this device has seen over the last year.

If you don't think you'll be browsing more of Amazon's Black Friday gaming deals next week, you can also find this deal available at Best Buy. In both cases you're picking up a credit or gift card exclusive to the retailer itself, so it's worth making sure the shelves are stocked with goodies to spend your free cash on when choosing who to go with.

You'll find more details on this early Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deal just below, with more offers further down the page as well.

This is likely the closest we'll get to a straight discount in this year's Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals. Amazon is offering a $50 gift card with every Oculus Quest 2 purchase right now - that's an excellent offer, essentially putting the VR headset at just $249.99. This offer is also available at Best Buy



