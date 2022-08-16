Pierce Brosnan talks Doctor Fate and the Justice Society of America in Black Adam

The Justice Society of America are DC’s oldest superteam, predating the Justice League by 20 years with a 1940 debut, though they’re only now coming to the screen. That team is led by one of its founding members, Kent Nelson, AKA Doctor Fate, played here by Pierce Brosnan. sporting a shiny alien helmet, and can use magic, as well as having the ability to look into the future.

"I am the elder of the group," former Bond star Brosnan tells Total Film in the new issue (opens in new tab) of the magazine, which features Black Adam on the cover. "I’m assured he’s one of the oldest characters in the pantheon of comic-book characters. He’s an archaeologist."

"He has powers to foresee the future, and raise the dead, and teleport, while wearing a gold helmet," he continues. Is the helmet essential to unleashing the powers? "Absolutely, yes. It’s a blessing and a curse. It’s almost like a drug addiction in some respects. It takes a lot of energy to wear the helmet. It was a very beautifully designed outfit and helmet, which I’m quite fond of. Jaume Collet-Serra is very inclusive in the collaboration. He was wonderful in the sense that he would send me designs of the helmet, so I could participate in the look of it."

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Another legendary comic-book character will be Adam’s moral counterpoint. Carter Hall – Hawkman, when he’s in superhero mode – is played by Aldis Hodge (One Night In Miami, The Invisible Man). "This brother has been around for a while," Hodge explains. "He has the power – or rather the curse – of reincarnation. So he’s actually been around for thousands of years, even during the time of Teth-Adam, when he was originally in his previous form."

Subscribe to Total Film (opens in new tab) and never miss another exclusive

For much more from the cast and crew behind the movie check out the new issue of Total Film (opens in new tab), also featuring articles on Andor, The Woman King, and more.

The magazine reaches shelves on August 18 and will be available to order through this link (opens in new tab). Or subscribe and never miss an issue again and receive magazines with exclusive cover images and insider secrets. Black Adam reaches cinemas October 21.