Black Adam dominates the Halloween box office weekend

Black Adam continues to reign at the top of the box office, capitalizing on its $67 million opening weekend. Per Box Office Mojo (opens in new tab), the DC movie starring Dwayne Johnson grossed $27.7 million (42% of the weekend’s box office), making $111 million in its first 10 days. That makes it the highest domestic earning movie since Nope, and internationally the figures are even better with a worldwide box office of $250 million.

However, as is usual with Halloween box office figures, numbers were down. Black Adam dropped off 59% from its opening weekend. All things considered, this is a pretty standard drop but could mean that the movie may not gross as highly as some predictions at the box office. The upcoming release of Black Panther 2 will likely shift things further in a few weeks. The Marvel sequel is due out on November 11 and could bring in huge figures based on current pre-sale predictions, according to Forbes (opens in new tab).

In second place comes George Clooney’s and Julia Roberts’ rom-com Ticket to Paradise, taking $10 million in North America, down only 39% on its opening weekend a week before. The rom-com has grossed $33.7 million domestically and an extra $85.7 million intentionally.

Horror movies dominated cinema screens the rest of the weekend. Prey for the Devil came in third place with a $7 million debut. Smile, which was originally going to go straight to streaming, lands in fourth with $5 million, taking its total to $92.4 million – an impressive feat considering its $17 million budget. Halloween Ends comes in fifth with $3.8 million in its third weekend of release, bringing the threequels domestic total to $60.3 million.

